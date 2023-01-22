Authorities Investigate Death of Man Found in Thermal

City News Service

(CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man in Thermal, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 67900 block of Nina Drive at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday to reports of a dead man, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man and noticed traumatic injuries, which led to an investigation. The identity of the man was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Trudeau at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo