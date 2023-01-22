Authorities Investigate Death of Man Found in Thermal

(CNS) – Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man in Thermal, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 67900 block of Nina Drive at about 3:23 p.m. Saturday to reports of a dead man, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station.

Upon arrival, deputies located the man and noticed traumatic injuries, which led to an investigation. The identity of the man was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Trudeau at 951-955-2777.

