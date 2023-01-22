Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Suspect Dead

MONTEREY PARK (CNS) – A possible suspect in a mass shooting in which

10 people were killed and another 10 wounded at a ballroom dance studio in

Monterey Park was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance

today after a standoff with law enforcement.

That suspect was identified at a news conference this evening as 72-

year-old Huu Can Tran.

The mass shooting attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star

Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue, Homicide Bureau Capt.

Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters at

the scene during an early morning news conference.

Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene and the 10 injured were

listed in stable to critical condition at area hospitals including Los Angeles

County/USC Medical Center, Meyer said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna

said the 10 dead were five men and five women.

About 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, a man walked into

the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue in

neighboring Alhambra with a gun, but some people wrestled the weapon away from

him and he fled, Luna said.

Luna added that authorities were searching for a white cargo van the

suspect might have used to escape.

Torrance police later cornered a white van at a parking lot on the

south side of Sepulveda Boulevard, just west of Hawthorne Boulevard, at a strip

mall not far from Del Amo Fashion Center. Police maneuvered two SWAT vehicles

on either end of the van, butting up against it, while a large number of police

vehicles stood by for support.

All lanes at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda were closed

for the police investigation.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that shots were

fired, but it was not clear if anyone was hit. A bomb squad truck was sent to

the strip mall, which contains a Tokyo Central outlet and a Daiso store. A

sheriff’s department helicopter also landed on Hawthorne Boulevard and was

standing by.

Authorities entered the van shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man in

the driver’s seat dead from one or more gunshot wounds. It was not immediately

clear if the wounds were self-inflicted or if the man was shot by police or

sheriff’s personnel.

Luna said at a news briefing later Sunday that authorities did not

know for sure whether the person in the van was connected to the two earlier

crimes. He said authorities had the suspect’s name, but were not releasing it

yet because they believe it could hamper efforts to take him into custody.

The motive for Saturday’s attack has not been released, but the

shooting took place near a large celebration for the Chinese New Year. The city

of Monterey Park canceled Sunday’s planned second day of the two-day

celebration, but other holiday events were still planned throughout Southern

California. Luna said at a Sunday morning news conference that he would be

attending a similar event in a few hours, and encouraged the public to continue

celebrating the holiday.

Jorge Orozco, CEO of LAC+USC Medical Center, released the following

statement late Sunday morning:

“At this time, we can confirm that our LAC+USC Medical Center has

received four of the victims of the Monterey Park Mass Shooting … Due to

Federal HIPAA patient privacy laws, we are unable to share details on our

patients’ status. However, we want to assure the families of those at our

LAC+USC Medical Center that our medical teams are doing everything possible to

care for their loved ones.

“The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on

the mass shooting in Monterey Park,” Jean-Pierre tweeted. “He directed her to

make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to

update him regularly today as more details are known.

Biden later tweeted the following statement: “Jill and I are praying

for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey

Park. I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the

community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the

hours ahead.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the

Lunar New Year,” Newsom tweeted. “Instead, they were the victims of a

horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more

about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation

closely.”