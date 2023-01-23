Firefighters Stop Tamarisk Tree Fire Near Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms

(CNS) – Firefighters quickly contained a tamarisk tree fire alongside railroad tracks near Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms Monday.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the south side of eastbound Interstate 10 near Bob Hope Drive at around 1:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was estimated at 100 feet by 50 feet, fire officials said. It was unclear how many trees were affected. Rail traffic was halted by Union Pacific personnel while crews worked to douse the flames.

Forward spread of the fire was stopped by 2 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

