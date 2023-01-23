Vehicle Crashes into Indio Building; Driver Injured

(CNS) – A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries, fire officials said.

The building sustained major damage and an inspector from the Riverside County Building and Safety Department was requested.

