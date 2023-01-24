Oscar 2023 Full Nominations, Snubs, and Surprises

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were handed out this morning with Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams doing the honors. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” with nine nods. The biggest surprise is the outstanding performance of “All Quite on the Western Front” with eight nominations including Best Picture.

But as in any other year, there were some snubs and a few surprises! You can see the full list of nominees below but first, the snubs.

SNUBS

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” is a powerful movie spearheaded with an equally powerful performance by Danielle Deadwyler as a grieving mom who turned sadness into triumph. Her understated acting speaks volumes but alas, the Academy did not listen.

Dolly De Leon – The first Filipina to get Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations was ignored. De Leon, in my humble opinion, was the best thing in “Triangle of Sadness” but surprisingly, the film received a Best Picture nod with Ruben Ostlund getting a Best Director nomination.

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” brought people back in the theaters but Tom Cruise failed to receive a Best Acting nod.

Margot Robbie – The best part of “Babylon” is watching Margot Robbie. Too bad the Academy didn’t think so.

“Babylon” – speaking of “Babylon,” the film, an ode to the good old days of Hollywood was largely ignored. And this from Damien Chazelle of “La La Land.”

Taylor Swift – Where’s the love for Taylor and her song “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing?”

Olivia Coleman – Proves that past winners don’t necessarily mean this year’s favorites. She was good in “Empire of Light” but the film was just so-so.

Viola Davis – No love for Viola Davis or for her film “The Woman King” or for director Gina Maria Prince-Bythewood.

Women Directors – Speaking of women directors, where art thou? Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” received a Best Picture nomination but not for directing. What about Charlotte Wells for the fantastic “Aftersun?” To paraphrase Natalie Portman at the 2018 Oscars, there are only male nominees!

Paul Dano – Poor, poor Paul Dano. What should he do to get some Academy love? He was ignored in Oscar-winner “There Will Be Blood” and now with “The Fabelmans,” it should have been his entry to get at least a nomination but no. Try again next year?

SURPRISES

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” proved to be the one to beat and I’m so happy that Stephanie Hsu, who played the daughter in the film (really the crux of the movie), got some Oscar love!

Andrea Riseborough – Her performance as a lottery winner who falls from grace for “To Leslie” is truly deserving. It’s a labor of love for the actress!

Ana de Armas – “Blonde” was a disappointment but Ana de Armas poured her heart and soul and lots of bleach to her hair to play Marilyn Monroe and she delivered…all the way to Oscar nomination glory.

Brian Tyree Henry – So glad that “Causeaway” was not totally ignored and Brian Tyree Henry scored a Best Supporting Actor nod.

“All Quite on the Western Front’ — Netflix may be very happy that this wonderful film, based on the 1929 novel of the same name received eight nominations including Best Picture.

ODD AND ENDS

John Williams — John Williams becomes the oldest person to ever be nominated for an Oscar. At 90 years old, the beloved composer received his 53rd nomination for “The Fabelmans” making him the only living person with the most nominations (Walt Disney had more noms though with 59 so Williams has a few more years..please?). But wait, there’s more! The film composer is the ONLY person to ever be nominated in seven different decades. Wow!

Following him in the oldest category is Judd Hirsch and his wonderful cameo in “The Fabelmans.” Yes it’s a cameo, a glorified cameo, a cameo that’s loved! And remembered! Hirsch is 87 years of age.

By the way, did you know that Hirsch’s last nominated role was “Ordinary People” in 1981? It took him 42 years to get his second nomination breaking the record set by Henry Fonda who was nominated in 1941 for “The Grapes of Wrath” and then in 1982 for “On Golden Pond” for which he won the Oscar.

Winners for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on March 12th with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host for the third time.

Here are the complete Oscar 2023 nominees:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate