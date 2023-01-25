DUI Checkpoint To Be Conducted In Indian Wells

A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday in Indian Wells. These DUI checkpoints are primarily performed to promote public safety.

The checkpoint will be performed from 6pm to 2am in an undisclosed location within the city of Indian Wells. Driver’s charged with a first time DUI face an average $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the press release.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Olson explained. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but additionally from some prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs. “While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal,” said Sergeant Don Olson. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.