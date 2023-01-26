Inaugural Galleri Classic Hosted at Mission Hills Country Club

Blazing towards a new era of professional golf in the Coachella Valley, The Galleri® Classic began to unveil its blueprint in the building the best field that PGA TOUR Champions golf has to offer by announcing its initial playing commitments. Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker have all committed to play The Galleri Classic, according to the press release. Named after title sponsor GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test, debuts March 22-26 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the renowned Mission Hills Country Club.

Bringing PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993, The Galleri Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions pros – including World Golf Hall of Fame members – playing 54 holes (three rounds from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26) for a $2.2 million purse, the press release states.

“The Galleri Classic is thrilled to welcome Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker to help us establish a new, special desert golf tradition,” said Michelle DeLancy, tournament director of The Galleri Classic. “This foursome is proof positive of our commitment to bringing many of golf’s icons, fan favorites and the strongest field possible to a community that is perfectly matched for the PGA TOUR Champions.”

The Galleri Classic’s ticket offerings can only be secured online at the event’s official website, www.thegallericlassic.com, according to the press release. For information on group and corporate packages for the Champions Club on 18, please inquire at info@thegallericlassic.com Stay up to date with the latest information on The Galleri Classic by following the tournament on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.