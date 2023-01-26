MSWD Celebrates 70 Years of Service

Mission Springs Water District is turning 70! To celebrate this milestone, the District is inviting the public to a community event featuring children’s activities and games, face painting, music, dancing, community partner booths, food trucks/vendors, and of course, MSWD’s award-winning water, according to the press release.

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Mission Springs Park in Desert Hot Springs.

The press release states, while prospecting for water, early homesteaders in the desert discovered the hot springs that made the area famous. However, it was not until 1940 that the first subdivisions were established, and L.W. Coffee started the village he called Desert Hot Springs.

On Feb. 3, 1953, an election swept the new Desert Hot Springs County Water District into existence with a vote of 246 to 9. The new District began with 100,000 feet of pipelines, five water wells, and two reservoirs. It covered one square mile.

The District expanded rapidly. It absorbed parts of the Coachella Valley Counter Water District, the West Palm Springs Village, and San Gorgonio Mutual Water Company systems. Today, MSWD boasts more than 1.25 million feet of pipelines, 14 water wells, and 24 reservoirs, serving an area of 135 square miles.

For more information, please visit www.mswd.org/Turning70.