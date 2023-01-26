Tractor-Trailer Flips on Interstate Transition in Eastvale

EASTVALE (CNS) – A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in Eastvale, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector.

The Costco tractor-trailer went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 15 transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid high Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service said speeds were averaging 20 to 25 mph in the immediate vicinity.

No other vehicles were involved.

The trucker self-extricated himself and complained of pain to one of his shoulders and elbows. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and rendered treatment. It was unclear whether the man required hospitalization.

CHP officers shut down the transition before 11 a.m., requiring traffic to use surface streets to access the eastbound 60.

A SigAlert was issued at 10:55 a.m. due to the closure and ensuing traffic jam.

It was unclear how long the closure might be in effect.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.