Water Sale Collaboration Leads to Increased Local Supplies

In a move to further safeguard the region’s water supply, San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) conducted a water sale agreement with Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) that will bring additional water to the Pass Area, according to the press release.

Under the agreement, SGPWA sold 400 acre-feet of available imported water to CCWA for $600,000. SGPWA will set aside the funds for future water purchases from the California water market, allowing the agency to strategically expand and diversify its local water portfolio. As part of the deal, CCWA will return 800 acre-feet of water coming back into the region. CCWA is responsible for the delivery of State Water Project (SWP) water to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, including operation of a pipeline that connects the SWP to these areas. The transfer provides supplemental water supplies to CCWA’s participating agencies for their use in 2023.

“Across California, communities are facing short- and long-term water supply issues. Collaboration is key to overcoming these challenges. This partnership helps CCWA continue to meet current demand, while positioning SGPWA to grow its supplies for future needs,” said CCWA Executive Director Ray Stokes.

“Any chance we have to grow our resources is a win,” said SGPWA Board President Larry Smith. “Deals like this allow SGPWA to bring more water to the Pass Area, keep rates down, and take advantage of wet year opportunities.”

For more information on SGPWA, go to www.sgpwa.com. To learn more about CCWA, visit www.ccwa.com.