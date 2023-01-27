2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building

A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way.

Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s.

 

Nearby roads were closed.

We’ve learned law enforcement have detained two people tonight.

The lockdown has since been lifted. NBC Palm Springs is on scene speaking to those in the area and officials tonight.

*This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

 

 

