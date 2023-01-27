HOA Workshop To Explore Common Issues For Managers and Residents

Leaders, managers and residents of homeowners associations in Indio are invited to a free workshop on Saturday, February 11, to learn about management best practices, jurisdiction issues, and compliance with local and state regulations, according to the press release from the Coachella Valley Community Associations Institute.

The free HOA Workshop is hosted by the City of Indio and the Coachella Valley Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-CV). It will be held from 8:30am to noon at Sun City Shadow Hills, Santa Rosa Clubhouse, 81420 North Sun City Blvd. in Indio. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided at the workshop.

“The City of Indio welcomes the opportunity to join forces with CAI to educate HOA leaders in Indio about how to keep their communities thriving”, Mayer Oscar Ortiz said. “This workshop aligns with the City’s commitment to being a destination community that is easy to navigate and is safe and welcoming for residents and guests.”

For additional information, please contact the CAI-CV office at 760-341-0559. To RSVP, visit www.cal-cv.org and go to the Events and Education tab.