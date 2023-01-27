Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews

LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews.

The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the area of El Nido Road and Santa Rosa Mine Road at about 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza.

He said patrol deputies were sent to the location after witnesses came across Valenzuela’s body “lying next to the dirt road.”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Baeza said that Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and have since been actively seeking witnesses and trying to develop leads.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the unit at 951-955-2777.

