58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside.

The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver was in the garbage truck when it was hit but was not injured, Taack said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, Taack said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Department Detective Matthew Parrish at 951-826-8724 or email him at MWParrish@riversideca.gov.

