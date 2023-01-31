Heavy Law Enforcement Presence in Coachella Neighborhood

Several Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene in a Coachella community, right outside a home in the area of Avenue 50 and Balboa.

Roads are blocked while authorities are focused on one home in the neighborhood, which is still an active scene. Swat

Our crew on the scene says Balboa St. is closed however no homes have been evacuated as of now.

We have reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, but they aren’t releasing any information as it remains an active scene.

**This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.