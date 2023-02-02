Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose a half-cent Thursday to $4.439, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 7.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 17.7 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.934 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price fell for the fifth day in a row following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping three-tenths of a cent to $3.498. It is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 28.2 cents more than one month ago and 9.9 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 1.2 cents over the past five days, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday, after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.518 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

