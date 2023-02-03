Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs

NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.

At least two BearCats and a high-tech robot were brought in to help deputies resolve a standoff.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect fled the area with two children which prompted the scene.

The standoff lasted for nearly five hours.

As deputies were wrapping up, first responders continued to search the home with multiple deputies, vehicles and a BearCat outside.

A second BearCat was called in later.

The sheriff’s department responded to the home just after 9:15 a.m. Friday morning following reports of a domestic dispute which led to the standoff that lasted until 1:45 p.m.

This all took place in an unincorporated area just north of Palm Springs, off Interstate 10 and Garnet Ave. on King Rd.

But the entire scene was much bigger.

Several sheriff’s units, at least three ambulances and three fire engines were there with a helicopter searching from above.

As time went on and the standoff continued, more law enforcement vehicles arrived including the second BearCat and a robotic device, elevating this tense situation.

In the end, deputies began to clear the scene.

NBC Palm Springs is waiting to hear from the sheriff’s department about the outcome.

This remains an ongoing investigation.