Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Jurupa Valley.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Valley Way were they found the pedestrian, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside CHP, which is handling the investigation of the collision, issued a SigAlert for an unknown duration and diverted all freeway traffic to Rubidoux Boulevard.

