Fun Charity Ball Benefitting National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA)

Full disclosure: I am one of the board members of the National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA). Why did I become a board member? Because they’re the only Filipino-American organization here in the desert that assist those in need of medical and dental help. That’s why I have been helping NAFA for over 10 years now in hosting their charity ball every year.

And this year, it’s going to be held at the Mission Hills Country Club on February 11th. This one is special as it’s going to be a Costume Extravaganza. Wear your favorite costumes!

I spoke with NAFA’s president, Isabel Chapman, to talk about the charity’s mission and the fabulous Charity Ball and Costume Extravaganza.

For more information on tickets and/or to sponsor, please call 760-200-2456 or click here to go to their Facebook page.