Jury Says Cathedral City Man “Guilty On All Counts”

Ceci Partridge

INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago.

Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide

