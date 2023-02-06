Jury Says Cathedral City Man “Guilty On All Counts”

INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago.

Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

