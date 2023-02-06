Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said.

Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.

The non-custodial mother is believed to be homeless, police said.

The RPD announced Saturday night that the pair were found.

“As of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th, Samantha Hernandez and 3- year-old Elias Cruz have been found safe by Ontario Police in the city of Ontario. Elias will be returned home shortly and Samantha has been taken into custody,” the department said.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of “various charges including being under the influence of a drug, child abduction, kidnapping and child endangerment,” RPD public information officer Ryan Railsback said.

No further information was immediately available.

