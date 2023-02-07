Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday.

The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Mike Lassig said the victim, whose identity was not immediately known, laid “horizontal on the southbound on-ramp” for reasons still under investigation.

A 37-year-old Murrieta man at the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup drove onto the ramp going about 45 mph and was “unable to avoid (the victim), traveling over him,” Lassig said.

The motorist immediately pulled to the shoulder and called 911. Murrieta Fire & Rescue personnel reached the location minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CHP officers questioned the pickup driver, who was not arrested or cited.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact the CHP’s Temecula office at 951-506-2000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.