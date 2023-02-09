Cal State University Associates Unveil Spring 2023 Season

The Cal State University Associates at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus has announced its upcoming presentations for the spring 2023 semester, according to the press release.

The Cal State University Associates is allegedly a premier organization of supporters of the Palm Desert Campus of California State University, San Bernardino. Members serve as goodwill ambassadors for the campus in the community and contribute tax-deductible yearly dues of $125/year for individuals or $200/year for couples. Other membership levels are available by visiting the Cal State University Associates webpage.

Benefits of membership include: invitations to exclusive “members only” programs, contributing to student scholarships and knowing you are supporting the educational opportunities for all ages at the only four-year public university in the Coachella Valley.

For more information about the Cal State University Associates or to become a member, visit www.CalStateUniversityAssociates.com.