Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Dec. 8

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Sunday for the 13th time in the last 14 days, increasing 1.5 cents to $4.566, its highest amount since Dec. 8.

The average price has risen 13.9 cents over the past 14 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.8 cents more than one week ago and 20.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 9.9 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.807 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price fell for the 15th consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping a half-cent to $3.419. It is 5.6 cents less than one week ago, 14.7 cents more than one month ago, and 6.3 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased 9.1 cents over the past 15 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Saturday, after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.597 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine’s Day and if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through (the) week,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

