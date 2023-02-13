LA Galaxy Midfielder Memo Rodriguez Meets With CVUSD Student Athletes

Migrant student athletes at Coachella Valley Unified School District received a special visit on Monday. LA Galaxy soccer player Memo Rodríguez met with the students at Coachella Valley High School on Monday to show them what’s possible.

“It’s really cool, something I never imagined, it’s a great opportunity,” said Maricarmen Aceves, Coachella Valley High School Senior.

The midfielder shared his experience growing up and becoming a professional soccer player – a dream he says can be a reality for the aspiring student athletes.

“I learned that nothing’s impossible and that with the right motivation, anything can happen,” said Aceves.

“We know that especially out in the Eastern Coachella Valley, (the students) might not have access to people like Memo or soccer clinics that are of a very high caliber, but bringing these opportunities to our students is very important because now they know what’s expected to become a professional player,” said Lisette Santiago, ​Community Engagement Manager for CVUSD. “They know that they need to do good at school, they know that they need to be disciplined, but also that it’s very, very possible for them.”

As a part of the visit, the LA Galaxy held a soccer clinic for the vibrant players who even got a chance to put their skills up against the pros.

“Not only did they get to practice with them, but they also played a little bit with Memo,” said Santiago.

And the winners were the students who went home with new backpacks, galaxy gear, and…

“They also received a $5,000 scholarship donation from LA Galaxy Foundation and the LA Galaxy,” said Santiago.

“Memo shares a lot of what our students live here in the Coachella Valley so it’s a great experience for them to see that it’s possible for them too,” said Santiago.