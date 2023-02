Motorcyclist Dies in Palm Springs Crash

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Sunday in a collision involving a passenger van in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger van was uninjured, according to the PSFD.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.