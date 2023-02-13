Truck Crash Into Desert Hot Springs Home Leaves Person With Moderate Injuries

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A pickup truck Sunday crashed into a home in Desert Hot Springs, inflicting significant damage to the structure, authorities said.
A person suffered moderate injuries in the crash on the 10900 block of Santa Cruz Road and was transported by paramedics to a hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash location at 12:55 a.m.
There was no other information available.
