Truck Crash Into Desert Hot Springs Home Leaves Person With Moderate Injuries

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A pickup truck Sunday crashed into a home in Desert Hot Springs, inflicting significant damage to the structure, authorities said.

A person suffered moderate injuries in the crash on the 10900 block of Santa Cruz Road and was transported by paramedics to a hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash location at 12:55 a.m.

There was no other information available.

