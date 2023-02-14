Family of Desert Hot Springs Car Versus Home Collision Victim Speaks Out

A devastating crash caught on camera shows the exact moment a truck rammed into a home in Desert Hot Springs during the early morning hours on Sunday, Feb. 12.

“The whole house was shaking and we went out thinking it was an earthquake. We were looking for my brother-in-law to tell him we needed to get out, but we couldn’t find him,” said Marcela Martinez, The homeowner. “We finally heard his voice and we knew he was there. He was alive, thank God.”

A brand new 2022 DODGE RAM pickup truck slammed through the fence and collided into the front of the home where Edgar Mendoza was sleeping. The suspect and the other occupant in the vehicle fled the scene. The impact was so intense it knocked out water, gas, and power lines in the home forcing the family to evacuate.

“We never thought a car would crash into our house. Mostly because of where the house is located on top of the hill, it’s elevated,” said Martinez.

The truck traveled up the hill the home sits on, before it ultimately crashed into the home destroying an entire bedroom and leaving Edgar Mendoza fighting for his life.

“The doctors said he wouldn’t won’t be able to walk anymore but we believe in God who I know can give us a miracle,” said Martinez.

Mendoza is currently at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. He is out of surgery, but still has a long journey to recovery ahead of him. His family says he is lucky to even be alive.

“For everyone that is watching us, we are asking for your prayers,” said Martinez. “We believe God will work in our favor and give us a miracle for Edgar Mendoza.”

Gustavo Garcia Jr. of Riverside was arrested on Monday without incident. He is being charged with hit and run with great bodily injury. He made mail on Tuesday.