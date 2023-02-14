Young Man Killed in Fiery Jurupa Crash Identified

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A young man killed when his pickup plowed into the rear of a parked tractor-trailer in Jurupa Valley, causing a fire that consumed the victim’s vehicle, was identified Tuesday as a 20-year-old Anaheim man.

Aaron Ruiz was fatally injured shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Etiwanda Avenue, near Mechanics Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service that Ruiz was traveling at an unknown speed when his pickup “collided into the rear of (the) unoccupied parked semi.”

“The vehicle caught fire, and the driver was trapped inside,” she said.

According to the sergeant, county fire crews reached the location minutes later and “extinguished the fire and pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.”

No other injuries were reported, and the extent of damage to the big rig was unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.

