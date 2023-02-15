Gusty Winds in Forecast for Inland Region Wednesday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Santa Ana winds will return to the Inland Empire Wednesday for at least part of the day, with gusts up to 45 mph in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, the trough of low pressure that swiped Southern California on Tuesday will make a speedy exit in the pre- dawn hours Wednesday, replaced by a ridge of high pressure bearing down on the Great Basin of Nevada and Utah.

“A brief round of Santa Ana winds will occur,” the NWS said. “An overall weak to moderate (wind) event is expected, with gusts of 35-45 mph occurring, generally below mountain passes and through wind-prone canyons. This round of Santa Anas also induces a warming trend that will last through the end of the week.”

No wind advisories have been posted yet.

Last week’s easterly winds pushed temperatures across the IE well into the 70s. However, the mercury soon returned to below normal by the weekend, as weather patterns shifted.

Highs in the Riverside metropolitan area will be in the upper 50s Wednesday, with lows in the mid-30s, while the mercury will begin a grudging climb Thursday and Friday, with daytime temps in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

The temperature band is expected to be roughly the same in the Coachella Valley. However, in the Temecula Valley, daytime highs will struggle to top 60 from Wednesday to Friday, with lows in the upper 30s.

According to NWS prognostication charts, a trough of low pressure will drag across the region, with a cold front ahead of it, Saturday and Sunday, but precipitation is currently forecast to be minimal.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.