Water Wise Wednesday: The Source

[055d7e02-8305-4a69-b12b-45cc9e0a129c6aace2cc-94f8-4c95-ba43-09e82d65aa96″ poster=” “]

Where does our water come from?

The Coachella Valley Water District’s Communication Manager Lorraine Garcia takes us to a well site water wise Wednesday brought to you by Coachella Valley Water District.