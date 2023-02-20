Five People Displaced by Shelter Fire in Banning

BANNING (CNS) – Four shelter structures caught fire in Banning Sunday, displacing five people, officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The five displaced adults were assisted by the American Red Cross, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the fire around 12:35 p.m.

The cause of fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.