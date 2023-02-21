DAP Health Announces Partnerships, Honorees, and Entertainment for Annual Fundraiser The Chase

The dazzling 29th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards (AKA the Chase) return as an all-in-person event outdoors at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, March 25, according to the press release. The show will feature Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor and musician Darren Criss as its headline performer. The DAP Health Equity Award will be presented to fashion icon and philanthropist Donna Karan. Desert Healthcare District & Foundation CEO Dr. Conrado E. Barzaga and the organization board of directors will be honored with the DAP Health and Humanitarian Award.

“The event is presented by Eisenhower Health, a longtime supporter of DAP Health that shares its vision of creating a community where everyone has access to health care and to live wellness,” Eisenhower Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Massiello explains.

Preceding the main event, guest arrival will take place on an expanded Blue Carpet that honors health care workers and that will grant entrance to Amazon’s Amazing Cocktail Party, where local sensation DJ Modgirl will spin. Amazon is proud to invite attendees of The Chase to think big during the cocktail party.

“We imagine a room filled with local leaders communicating bold ideas that inspire our community to create a better path to health care,” says Amazon’s Head of Affairs & Community Engagement for the West and Inland Empire, David Ambroz.

Created by (and named after) the late, world-renowned interior designer Steve Chase – an early DAP Health donor, volunteer, and board member who worked touring the globe but loved Palm Springs best – this glittery gala is a golden star on the desert’s social calendar.

Co-chairs Kevin Bass, Lauri Kibby, and Scott Nevins promise an evening rife with messages to inspire guests to think more boldly about the future of wellness throughout the Coachella Valley.

Tickets, and more information, are available at www.daphealth.org/thechase.