One Person Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 79

GILMAN HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A person was killed Monday when a vehicle rolled over off Highway 79 north of San Jacinto.

The crash took place at 5:06 p.m. Monday on the southbound road, north of the off-ramp to Gilman Springs Road.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The death was being investigated by the CHP and the Riverside County coroner’s office.

