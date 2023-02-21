Two People Suffer Moderate Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

TEMECULA (CNS) – Two people were rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash in which one victim needed to be extracted from a vehicle and airlifted, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 38000 block of Mesa Road in an unincorporated area near Temecula, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance following the extraction, while another was taken to a hospital via ground ambulance.

The number of occupants in each vehicle was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

