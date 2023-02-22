Beaumont Man Arrested After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

NORCO (CNS) – A 54-year-old man from Beaumont was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Deputies from the Jurupa Valley station responded to the 3800 block of Pedley Avenue in Norco at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a suspicious person. They contacted the suspect, later identified as Ryan Kendall, in a vehicle, and believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

When deputies attempted to detain Kendall, he allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle and a pursuit began.

“During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, which caused all four tires to deflate,” the department said.

The Corona Police Department and a sheriff’s K9 team responded as the pursuit entered Corona. The Corona PD used an armored vehicle to end the pursuit.

According to authorities, after Kendall’s vehicle spun out, he intentionally accelerated toward two Riverside County sheriff’s vehicles and struck them. After allegedly ramming the sheriff’s vehicles, Kendall’s vehicle was immobilized and he was taken into custody.

No deputies or officers were injured during the incident.

Kendall was treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident. He was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and evading.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Deputy Whittenburg at the Jurupa Valley station at 951-955-2600.

