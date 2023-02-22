Sky Valley Rescue Could be America’s Favorite Dog

Ceci Partridge

A rescue dog from California could become America’s next favorite pet!

Five-year-old Titan is a service dog in Sky Valley, and was adopted 3 years ago when his owner Kathy was voting for that year’s favorite pet.

Kathy says Titan likes to meet people and loves on everyone.

The winner wins a $5,000 cash prize, a cover shoot and 2-page spread on “Dogster Magazine.”

The competition is a collaborative effort with Colossal, DTCare, and the Progressive Animal Welfare Society.

Anyone is allowed to make one free vote. Additional votes are cast with a donation.

The proceeds from those votes go to advertorials in Catster and Dogster magazines and to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife.

To vote for Titan click here.

 

