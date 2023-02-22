Trial set for man accused in death of Arkansas infant found in dumpster

DE QUEEN, Arkansas (KTBS) — A man accused of allegedly putting a dead newborn in a dumpster has a trial date set for May 3.

Matthew Hallmark, 20, and a female juvenile were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse on Nov. 7 after the male infant was found.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the infant was reportedly born at a Lockesburg, Ark., home.

Deputies later found the baby’s body in a nearby dumpster. Investigators discovered he did not live and was disposed of.

Hallmark is out of Sevier County custody on a $50,000 bond.

A conviction of abuse of a corpse carries three to 10 years in an Arkansas prison.

