Trial set for man accused in death of Arkansas infant found in dumpster

CNN Newsource Pristine Villarreal

DE QUEEN, Arkansas (KTBS) — A man accused of allegedly putting a dead newborn in a dumpster has a trial date set for May 3.

Matthew Hallmark, 20, and a female juvenile were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse on Nov. 7 after the male infant was found.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the infant was reportedly born at a Lockesburg, Ark., home.

Deputies later found the baby’s body in a nearby dumpster. Investigators discovered he did not live and was disposed of.

Hallmark is out of Sevier County custody on a $50,000 bond.

A conviction of abuse of a corpse carries three to 10 years in an Arkansas prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

 

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo