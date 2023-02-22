Two Arrested in Connection with Palm Desert Shooting

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Two young men suspected in a shooting in Palm Desert early Tuesday that left an acquaintance injured were arrested.

The shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. in the 45300 block of Garden Square, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt.

One victim was struck multiple times and sustained a single gunshot wound to his face, Milbrandt said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life- threatening injuries. The other victim was not injured.

The victims were followed to the location by the two suspects, Jorge Morales, 18, and Jayden Garcia, 19, both of Cathedral City, according to Milbrandt.

Authorities believe Morales allegedly stalked the victim for several weeks before the shooting, Milbrandt said.

Morales and Garcia were apprehended by Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies, the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau, Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit, and Desert Regional SWAT officers as they attempted to flee a residence in the 68700 block of 33rd Avenue in Cathedral City, Milbrandt said.

Morales and Garcia were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, Morales for attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy, Garcia for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Investigator Lugo at 760-836-1600.

