Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – A Mercy Air ambulance was requested for two people who were injured in a traffic collision in Thermal Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Tyler Avenue and 66th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-vehicle collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said one of the victims had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the collision.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.