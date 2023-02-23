Riverside Police Department Offers Grant to Local Businesses

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Riverside Police Department announced Thursday they were offering funding to local businesses to assist with the costs involved with improving safety and security.

All businesses were eligible to apply and were subject to review and approval by the Riverside Police Department.

“The Safety & Security Program offers grant funding for security cameras, security lighting, fencing and other security related items,” the police department announced.

Each awarded grant will be up to $10,000 funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Eligible upgrades to businesses included improved or new lighting to parking lots, adjacent alleyways and/or areas immediately around business, video camera systems that monitor activity inside the business or directly surrounding the business, landscaping, fencing and any other devices that improve the safety and security of the business that have been approved after a Crime Prevention Through Environment Design inspection conducted by Riverside Police Department personnel.

“CPTED is a multi-disciplinary approach to crime prevention through building safety, architectural design and the management of build and natural environment,” according to the police department.

A member of the police department who is qualified to conduct CPTED inspections will meet with the business owner to evaluate safety and security improvement in accordance with best CPTED practices.

“We are excited to announce this opportunity for our local businesses to enhance their security measures that not only better protect their property, but help reduce crime in their neighborhood,” said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

To apply, the business must meet general qualifications that include being a for-profit business within city limits (home-based businesses are eligible, though owner residency is not required), having proof of a valid city of Riverside business license and be in good standing with the city (no liens or judgments unless demonstrated to be a direct COVID-19 impact), being a small or micro-enterprise with no more than 50 employees, having no more than 2.5 million in annual revenue and being registered with California Secretary of State and having valid County Health Department licenses if required based on business type.

City employees and elected and appointed officials were not eligible to participate in this program.

