Students show love and support to teacher who lost mother

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A group of students at W.B. Ray High School shows their support to one of their English teachers.

Ms. Ruth Whitmore lost her mother from a tough battle with Alzheimer’s earlier this month. In a sweet gesture, Whitmore’s junior and senior classes put together a jar of appreciation notes to give to her.

“Sunday night, I went out and I looked for a jar that looked big enough to fit a few note cards in,” Cole Bailey said, “Then, I found a couple of hundred stacks of notecards. I brought it to school and told everyone to take a card and write something nice on it to give to Ms. Whitmore.”

Many students wrote condolence messages and some said they even cried when thinking about how wonderful of a teacher Ms. Whitmore is.

One of the notes reads: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I just wanted to let you know how much we value you and appreciate you. You have a lot of love coming from Ray.”

But that’s not all the students gave to their favorite English teacher. A few of them presented her with a bouquet of white roses, chocolates, and a heart-shaped container of Chick-Fil-A nuggets.

“I was truly overwhelmed with emotion, I can tell you that,” Whitmore said.”I was more speechless than anything. These are young students and for them to have so much compassion. It was just so thoughtful and I cried.”

Whitmore said she was close to her mother. For the past seven years, she and her family helped her mother as she battled with the disease.

Recently, her mother was placed into hospice care and Whitmore said that’s when she and her family began preparing for the worst.

“My mom was such a special lady. She was such a good mom,”Whitmore added. “She always made sure we were taken care of and she really valued education and wanted the best for us. It’s hard to lose her.”

Whitmore said even though she lost someone so close to her, it feels good to know that she has the support of not only her family but also her students.

