Undefeated Super Flyweight to Fight in Main Event at Fantasy Springs Casino

INDIO (CNS) – Undefeated super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez will face Luis “Callado” Padilla in the scheduled 10-round main event of a boxing card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio Thursday evening.

Ramirez (10-0, 8 knockouts) will be making the first defense of his North American Boxing Association championship, which he won in his last bout, knocking out Jan Salvatierra 2 minutes, 25 seconds into the first round May 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) scored a unanimous 10-round decision over Carlos Buitrago in his last fight, Nov. 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico, his second consecutive victory following three consecutive losses.

Padilla will be fighting outside of Mexico for the second time. He suffered a first-round technical knockout at the hands of Samuel Carmona Dec. 3, 2021, in Bilbao, Spain.

Ramirez, 26, of Los Angeles, weighed in at 114.8 pounds. Padilla, 22, of Guadalajara, weighed in at the 115-pound super flyweight limit.

Undefeated Coachella super bantamweight Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) will fight Venezuelan Franklin Gonzalez (25-1, 25 KOs) in the scheduled eight- round co-main event.

Flores has won his last six fights by knockout, including a first- round knockout of Armando Hernandez Torres in his last bout Nov. 18 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario.

The bout will be Gonzalez’s first since losing a 10-round split decision to Jorge Orozco Feb. 11, 2022 in Guadalajara.

The card also includes two women’s bouts.

The first fight will begin at 6 p.m. The card will be streamed by DAZN.

