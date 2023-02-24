Coronavirus Cases Drop Back Below 100 in Hospitals Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County dropped back below 100 this week, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 91, compared to 108 previously. There were 14 patients under intensive care, compared to 13 at the end of last week.

One month ago, 127 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 22 of whom were ICU patients.

According to RUHS, the total number of deaths from likely virus- related complications over the last 35 months stands at 6,837. Last week’s figure was 6,827.

RUHS figures showed that, among those who died while hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in December, 42% had received the full SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic. In November, 37% of those who died while hospitalized with an infection had received the complete injection regimen, while in October, it was 36%.

The total number of fatalities in December was 57. In November, the figure was 41, and in October, 14, according to RUHS.

The deaths weren’t classified as stemming directly from an infection, co-morbidities, or possible adverse reactions to the shots.

Fatality data for January is expected to be available next week.

Health officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 733,001.

