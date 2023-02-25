CVUSD Hosts First Job Fair Of The Year

The Coachella Valley Unified School District hosted their first district wide job fair, of the year for certificated staff members earlier Saturday morning.

There were a number of jobs that the district was hoping to fill, from single subject positions to positions for their duo-language programs.

“We are looking for teachers who are interested in working for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. We do have some vacancies right now.” says Graciela Gutierrez, the Executive Director of Elementary Education for CVUSD.

This fair is to help the district better prepare for the following school year.

“We’re looking ahead for next year. We do know that we have, you know, individuals that retire, individuals that move and so we want to be as proactive as possible.” Gutierrez says.

According to district officials, many of the candidates that have applied, happen to be CVUSD alumni, which helps bring familiar faces back into the school district.

“I grew up in the Coachella Valley, I went to Saul Martinez, Toro Canyon, Desert Mirage… so I know these learners and I’m so passionate about bringing my education back here to break it down for English learners and make sure that all students get access to the education that they need.” says job fair candidate Alia Jackson.

The job fair was open to people from all different parts of the country.

Officials found that in addition to the younger alum coming to apply, many candidates were from out of town, hoping to find their place within the district.

“The other is people who have moved into this community who are making decisions about whether they work with us or the neighboring districts… and so it’s an opportunity for us to talk to them about what the district has to offer them, CVUSD, but also what their interests are.” says CVUSD Superintendent Luis Valentino.

Officials consistently mentioned how important the community is to the district and why their support makes the student experience even better.

“Having communities like this taking place within your own community is great. We have an amazing school district and we have the best students and we just can’t wait to find the best candidates to work with them.” Gutierrez says.

The overall application process was fairly quick for the candidates, if they happened to meet all of the requirements, they were offered the job on the spot.