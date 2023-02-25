Katy Perry performs impromptu duet during ‘American Idol’ contestant Caroline Kole’s audition

(CNN) — There’s always a handful of “American Idol” contestants who make the bold choice of auditioning with a song by one of the judges, and this season is no different.

In an exclusive clip from this Sunday’s upcoming episode shared with CNN, contestant Caroline Kole lights up the room by auditioning with one of Katy Perry’s most iconic songs — “Firework,” the hit single off her 2010 album “Teenage Dream.”

“I think it’s a song that you all know and if you do, feel free to sing along,” Kole told judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

While Kole performed Perry’s popular empowerment anthem, Perry took Kole up on her offer. As Kole strummed her acoustic guitar and belted the chorus, Perry harmonized with Kole, turning the audition into an impromptu duet.

“That’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my entire life,” Kole said as soon as the song was over. Flashing a huge smile, Perry appeared to appreciate the compliment.

Last year, Perry took the opportunity to state for the record what the correct lyrics to “Firework” are after Bryan sang the words incorrectly during an “Idol” episode.

“It’s not ‘up, up, up,'” Perry emphatically told Bryan before looking into the camera and saying, “it’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’ everybody. Get it right!”

“Firework” spent four weeks at No. 1 when it was released in 2010. The pop superstar is one of the most streamed artists in history and has had 35 songs chart on Billboard’s Top 100.

Catch “Idol” this Sunday on ABC at 8pm in the viewer’s time zone to see if Kole made it through to the next round.

The-CNN-Wire

