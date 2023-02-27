Our Desert Past: Moorten’s Botanical Garden Web Exclusive

Ceci Partridge

 

Would you believe there are some exotic plants that can live up to 2-thousand years or more? In this episode of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall takes us to Moorten’s Botanical Garden in Palm Springs where some of these wonders are on full display.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo