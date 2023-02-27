Our Desert Past: Moorten’s Botanical Garden Web Exclusive

Would you believe there are some exotic plants that can live up to 2-thousand years or more? In this episode of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall takes us to Moorten’s Botanical Garden in Palm Springs where some of these wonders are on full display.
58° F
60° F
58° F
60° F
Ceci Partridge
Would you believe there are some exotic plants that can live up to 2-thousand years or more? In this episode of Our Desert Past, Steve Sumrall takes us to Moorten’s Botanical Garden in Palm Springs where some of these wonders are on full display.