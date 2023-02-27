Steve Fraser No Longer Associated with Coachella Valley Firebirds, Oak View Group

Steve Fraser, who was once the president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, is no longer associated with either organization.

Fraser’s departure from The Firebirds was confirmed Friday 25th. NBC Palm Springs reached out to Gina Rotolo, who confirmed he left Oak View Group, the firm owning the arena and a large part of the team.

The Firebirds have not provided further details on his departure at this time.

Fraser had been part of the Firebirds and the arena project since September 2021, during the middle of the arena’s construction phase. The team website stated Fraser’s duties included special focus on business and sales operations for the Firebirds.