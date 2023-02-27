Woman, 31, and Man, 39, Behind Bars in Alleged Robbery and Assault in Blythe

BLYTHE (CNS) – A 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were behind bars Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing someone in a motel room in Blythe.

Blythe residents Mariha Lee Roberts and Nicholas Dwayne Cretsinger were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse, conspiracy, false imprisonment and criminal threats, according to the Blythe Police Department.

Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the alleged victim arrived at the police station’s front lobby alleging a robbery and assault by Roberts and a masked man in the 800 block of East Hobsonway, police said.

Roberts was found and identified by the victim in the same area, according to police. Cretsinger, following further investigation, was found at a home in the 300 block of South 2nd Street, police said.

“Officers were able to recover several credit cards that belonged to the victim,” alleged the Blythe police in a statement.

Roberts was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $30,000. Cretsinger was booked into Blythe Jail, where he remains held on $30,000 bail, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information on the robbery were asked to call the police department at 760-922-6111 or Crime Stop anonymously at 760-921-2273(CARE).

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.