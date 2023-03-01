Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 3

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Wednesday to its highest amount since Dec. 3, increasing 1.4 cents to $4.758.

The increase was the second since a 24-day streak of increases totaling 31 cents ended Sunday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged Monday and rose four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The average price is 3.9 cents more than one week ago and 32.4 cents higher than one month ago but 5.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.615 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

A run of 29 decreases in 31 days to the national average price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $3.359. It dropped 15.3 cents over the previous 31 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 14.2 cents lower than one month ago and 26 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.657 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.